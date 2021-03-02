Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $152.08 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 695,305 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 145,702 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $152,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,398 shares of company stock valued at $16,011,623. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $215.00. The company had a trading volume of 70,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $419.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.70 and a 200-day moving average of $205.19. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.