Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 208,904 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 208,904 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $317,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $264.18. 256,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,322,455. The firm has a market cap of $752.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,381,155 shares of company stock worth $371,676,347. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

