Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 200.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Papa John’s International worth $25,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

