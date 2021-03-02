Papp L Roy & Associates Buys 203 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AMETEK by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 396,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,926,000 after buying an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in AMETEK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 859,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,326.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.82. 9,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,257. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

