Papp L Roy & Associates Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 228,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,706,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in The Home Depot by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 876,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.16. 105,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,603. The company has a market cap of $281.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.81 and a 200-day moving average of $275.33.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.