Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 10,712 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,712 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,985 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,648,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,052,000 after acquiring an additional 84,523 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,193,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.00.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,897 shares of company stock valued at $31,020,935 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

