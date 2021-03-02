Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.83. 311,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,050. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.