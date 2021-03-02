Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 43 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Intuit were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.68 and a 200-day moving average of $354.06. The stock has a market cap of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,986 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

