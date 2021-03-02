Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Par Pacific from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Par Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.92.

NYSE PARR opened at $18.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after purchasing an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 82,009 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

