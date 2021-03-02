Pareto Securities Lowers Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to Sell

Pareto Securities cut shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after buying an additional 500,839 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,635,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 64,322 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 99.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 711,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 355,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 40.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 193,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

