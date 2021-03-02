ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.03 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 36.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.03 million and $275.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,434.26 or 0.99807654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00038460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00098172 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004242 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

