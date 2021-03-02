Parkland (PKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Parkland (TSE:PKI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.40 per share for the quarter.

Parkland stock opened at C$39.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.59. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972 in the last three months.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.82.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

