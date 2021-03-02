Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy restated a hold rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price (up previously from C$10.50) on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of PSI opened at C$9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of C$813.44 million and a PE ratio of 125.51. Pason Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 794.87%.

In other Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$333,900.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

