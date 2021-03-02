PAYCENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,970.30 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $69,970.30 and $125.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.87 or 0.00801662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00030027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00045175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.