PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.66. The company had a trading volume of 145,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $316.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.63. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at $27,112,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

