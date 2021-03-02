PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.