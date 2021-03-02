Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.31. 2,491,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,291,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

BTU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $423.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

