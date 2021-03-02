Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded by Compass Point to “Buy”

Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.50.

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.68.

PEB opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

