Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.64.

NYSE PBA opened at $26.08 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

