Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPL. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.94.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$32.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.06. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

