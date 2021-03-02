People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.95. 4,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.44 and a 200-day moving average of $208.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,004 shares of company stock worth $41,798,636 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

