People s United Financial Inc. Has $11.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $161.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400,503. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day moving average is $174.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

