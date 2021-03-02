People s United Financial Inc. Has $33.52 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,206 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $33,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,921,000 after buying an additional 88,985 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,967,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,248,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 43,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,061. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $58.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

