People s United Financial Inc. Has $53.19 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3,258.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of People s United Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $53,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. 15,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,140. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.