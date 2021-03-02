People s United Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,437,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $161.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,220. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $163.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

