People s United Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Qorvo worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.56. 19,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,563. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Benchmark increased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

