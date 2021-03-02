People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,581 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 69,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,025. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $37.09.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

