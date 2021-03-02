Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to announce $51.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.81 million to $53.90 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $50.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $201.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.50 million to $210.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $203.01 million, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $210.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%.

PEBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 367,163 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

