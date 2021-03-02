People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,970,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 586,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $180,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after buying an additional 634,238 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

