Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.63 Million

Brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report $76.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Perion Network reported sales of $66.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $361.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $367.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $396.12 million, with estimates ranging from $394.30 million to $397.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PERI. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 495.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 614,710 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,005,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,528,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 717.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 116,373 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

PERI traded up $4.10 on Thursday, reaching $25.69. 5,678,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $692.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

