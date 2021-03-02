Perpetual Limited (PPT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.84 on March 26th

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13.

About Perpetual

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

