Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.42 Billion

Analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post sales of $13.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.33 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $12.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $59.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.30 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.66 billion to $56.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 512,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,504,664. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $187.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.