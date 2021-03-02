PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Shares of PGTI opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth $182,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

