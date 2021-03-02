Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $50,622,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.