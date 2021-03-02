Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

PSX opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

