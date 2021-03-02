PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 327.6% from the January 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 7,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHXHF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

