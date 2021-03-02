Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride have outpaced the industry in the six months. The company is benefiting from strength in European operations. This was reflected in its fourth-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year. The upside can be attributed to product portfolio strategy, operational endeavors and Key Customer strategy that helped mitigate the impact of tough market conditions. Undeniably, healthy performance in the Mexican operations also drove the results. Also, Pilgrim’s Pride consistently strives to improve portfolio and strengthen competitive position through innovations. However, the company is seeing lower sales from U.S. operations for a while. Also, higher cost of sales and pandemic-induced expenses were a drag. Notably, earnings fell short of the Zacks Consensus mark in the quarter.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of PPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.29. 2,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,921. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,998,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,559,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 246,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 79,168 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 596,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 236,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

