Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30.

In other news, insider Lorraine Berends purchased 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.27 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of A$38,637.36 ($27,598.11). Also, insider Ian Macoun sold 9,000,000 shares of Pinnacle Investment Management Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.25 ($6.61), for a total transaction of A$83,250,000.00 ($59,464,285.71).

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Company Profile

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

