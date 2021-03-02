Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $21,737,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of PXD opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

