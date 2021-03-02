Piper Sandler Boosts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $205.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.79.

JAZZ opened at $168.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.62 and a 200-day moving average of $149.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,762 shares of company stock worth $1,570,123. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,823 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,112,000 after purchasing an additional 663,824 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 808,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,316,000 after purchasing an additional 306,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,170,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

