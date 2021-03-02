Plair (PLA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $89,976.00

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Plair coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plair has a market cap of $4.81 million and $89,976.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Plair has traded up 179.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Plair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.89 or 0.00813270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00028818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00061355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00045335 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair. The official website for Plair is plair.life. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.