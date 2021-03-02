Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLTK. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playtika currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

