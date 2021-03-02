Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.67.

PAZRF opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

