PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) (ASX:PGF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX) (ASX:PGF) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.86.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

