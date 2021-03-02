Points International (PTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.

TSE PTS opened at C$20.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.36. The stock has a market cap of C$267.98 million and a PE ratio of -138.77. Points International has a 12 month low of C$9.30 and a 12 month high of C$21.42.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

