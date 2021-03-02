Polkamarkets (POLK) Hits Market Cap of $33.26 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded flat against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00005047 BTC on major exchanges. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $33.26 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.04 or 0.00512461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00075795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00079207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00078562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.14 or 0.00477967 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,450,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.