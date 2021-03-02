Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) (LON:POLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,981.80 ($25.89).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,225 ($29.07) to GBX 2,480 ($32.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,423.50 ($18.60) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,610.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,729.07. Polymetal International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53.

Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International plc (POLY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.