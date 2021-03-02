Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €67.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.86 ($79.83).

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAH3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of ETR:PAH3 traded up €2.06 ($2.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €68.44 ($80.52). 614,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €28.28 ($33.27) and a 12 month high of €67.26 ($79.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.74.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

