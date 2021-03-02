Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Short Interest Up 163.2% in February

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the January 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,361,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PTAM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 1,602,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,447. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Potash America has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get Potash America alerts:

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets in Canada. It intends to acquire and develop potash, montmorillonite, bentonite, and gypsum assets into agri-products. The company was formerly known as Adtomize Inc and changed its name to Potash America, Inc in March 2011.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.