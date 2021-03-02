PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,168 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 363.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,056,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $13,835,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 470,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PPL by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after buying an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

